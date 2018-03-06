Ashford Sentenced To Four Years

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – A sad case of a local man, Weslee T. Ashford, with no criminal background was sentenced this morning to four years in prison to be serviced concurrently for two charges: Possession of drugs, a felony of the first degree and trafficking in drugs, an F4.

Prosecutor, Owen Beetham stated that Ashford was rounded up after a week long investigation that involved several departments of law enforcement.

Ashford was caught with 30 grams of cocaine where he was tracked to Cleveland as well as the local jurisdiction of Cadiz.

For the full story, read our March 10th, Saturday edition.