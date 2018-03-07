BROOKS, MARA RITA TRUPOVNIEKS (Marita)

Age 60, of Knoxville, Tenn., died March 2. Originally from Hopedale, Ohio, a first generation American born Aug. 15, 1957, daughter of Janis Trupovnieks, M.D. from Latvia and Ingeborg Altmann Trupovnieks from Germany. A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree, she was a restaurant and hotel manager until she chose to fully focus on her family.

Preceded in death by her mother and father, father-in-law Jack O. Brooks, and brother-in-law Charles A. (Andy) Brooks.

Survived by her husband David Alan Brooks and child Klay Ra Willyn Brooks; sisters Janina A. Reese and husband Daniel, Barbara Astrida Trupovnieks and husband Eric Verberk; brother Janis P. Trupovnieks and wife Rhonda; nieces Erika Claire Reese McClean and husband Kevin, Lauren Kenley Trupovnieks, Logan Grace Trupovnieks, Kendra Jacklyn Brooks, and Drew Kristine Brooks; mother-in-law Gail Wray Brooks; brothers-in-law Mitch Brooks and wife Kathy, and Gary Brooks.

She was also considered family by C. Edward Virtue, Chase Palmer, Kala Russell, and Christine Huskey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AKIMA Club of Knoxville, PO Box 51968, Knoxville, TN 37950.

The family will receive friends Friday March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City in the Lynnwood Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday March 10, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville, Tenn., Father David Boettner presiding. After Mass, all friends are invited to a reception and celebration of Mara’s life in Sacred Heart’s Shea Room, hosted by friends from the AKIMA Club.

Burial will follow in a private ceremony at Asbury Cemetery.