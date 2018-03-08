New publication aims to keep people local

Looking for some fun, or entertainment? Don’t want to drive to Cleveland, or Pittsburgh?

Save the Date is a new publication that recently debuted featuring event listings from the following area counties: Belmont, Brooke, Carroll, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, and Ohio. Save the Date is your local source for things to do in and around the Ohio Valley. Save the Date is a free newspaper that is available at most local newsstand outlets. The first edition which is available now, features local events for the month of March. Schloss Media, Inc., a small local business based in Cadiz since 1999, publishes Save The Date along with other local newspapers including the Tri-State Merchantette, the Harrison News-Herald, and the Free Press Standard.

Support your local area by supporting local events, businesses and organizations.