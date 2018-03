William Reid White

William Reid White age 75 of Briarwood Road, Piedmont died Friday, March 9, at Barnesville Hospital.

Friends may call at the Bond Funeral Home in Londonderry, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.

An online guest book may be signed at www.bondfuneralhome.net