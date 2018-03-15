Emma Jean Farley Ater

Emma Jean Farley Ater, age 90 of Uhrichsville, formerly of Dry Ridge Road, Freeport died at home at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, March 15, surrounded by family.

Born May 23, 1927 in Parkersburg, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Hobart William Farley and Frances May Wyers Farley. Jean was a 1945 graduate of Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, W.Va. She worked part-time at the Freeport Press in the bindery department for several years. She was a member of the Freeport United Methodist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and the Homemaker’s Club of Piedmont. She loved to sew, crochet, bake and spend time with her family. Her husband of sixty-two years, Shirley Meril Ater, died November 20, 2010. They were married June 26, 1948.

Surviving are four daughters: Monica (Jerry) Huntsman of Freeport, Pam Harding of Uhrichsville, Peggy (John) Milliken of Moorefield, and Patsy (Dean) Brown of Elmore; eight grandchildren: Laura (Bill) Ripley, Sherry (Joe) Schaeffer, Will (Tiffanie) Parry, Dan Huntsman, Corie (Heather) Milliken, Nathan (Jaime) Brown, Jeremy (Betty) Milliken, and Megan (Derek) Pollock; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eskel (Carolyn) Farley of Little Hocking. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Farley and Ray Farley, and a sister Inez Elliott.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, in the Freeport United Methodist Church with Pastor David Koch officiating and Pastor Jim McConnell as soloist. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery. A service by the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, March 17 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport. Visitation for family and friends will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website. www.kochfuneralhome.net