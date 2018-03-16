Dont Press Your Luck This St. Patricks Day

in Area News Featured by — March 16, 2018 at 9:51 am | 0 comments

 

 

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging those who are planning on
celebrating St. Patrick's Day to designate a sober driver. The Patrol and local law
enforcement will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways as part
of the National Highway Safety Administrations Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving
campaign.

The consumption of alcohol is a common occurrence on St. Patrick's Day. The
popularity of the holiday has also made it a dangerous time to travel on Ohio's
roadways. In 2017, there were 39 people injured on St. Patrick's Day due to
alcohol-related crashes. In all of 2017, 315 people were killed and 6,868 were
injured in alcohol-related crashes.

There are so many options to get home safely after consuming alcohol, said Colonel
Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. Planning ahead before you go out is not only
the smart thing to do, its the right thing to do.

The Ohio Investigative Unit and other safety partners work to educate the
consequences of impaired driving to motorists and over-serving to permit holders.
For bars and permit holders, over-serving or serving to underage customers could
mean costly fines, suspension or revocation of their liquor permit.

Troopers have made almost 4,000 OVI arrests in the first two months of 2018.
Compared to the same time period last year, there have been 33% fewer
alcohol-related fatalities.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report drug activity or impaired
drivers.
 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





 

 
 