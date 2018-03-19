Military Support Group seeks volunteers
The Harrison County Military Support Group is meeting Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the fire station in Cadiz to pack gift packs for the troops overseas. They are in need of volunteers and cookies.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
