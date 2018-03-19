Heating assistance ends March 31

HARCATUS Tri-County CAO and Ohio Development Services Agency want to remind Ohioans that heating assistance available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program will end March 31. Since Nov. 1, 2017, HARCATUS has helped more than 1,380 households in Harrison, Carroll and Tuscarawas County stay warm this winter.

Ohioans facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have been disconnected, or those that have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel may qualify. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a household with only one person, the annual income must be at or below $21,105. Add $7,315 for each additional household member.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at the local energy assistance provider. At this late date, there are no appointments available with a HARCATUS Family Support Center Office, but those in need are encouraged to walk-in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., or 1 p..m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be seen on a first-come, first served basis and only if they have all of the required information. For more information, contact the office in your area: Dennison: (740) 922-3600, New Philadelphia: (330) 343-8770, Carrollton: (330) 627-4101, or Cadiz: (740) 942-8886. If you are form outside of these counties, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to find a local provider in your area.

Customers must bring the following items to their appointment:

Proof of income for the past 90 days (pay stubs, bank statements, award letters, printouts, etc.)

Copies of their most recent electric bill and natural gas or bulk fuel invoices

A list of all household members with proof of Social Security numbers and birth dates

Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Documents that are accepted to prove U.S. citizenship/legal residency include: a Social Security Card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA, or INS ID Card.

Ohioans also can call the toll-free hotline at (800) 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial (800) 686-1557 for assistance) or visit http://development.ohio.gov/is/is heapwinter.htm for more information about the Winter Crisis Program.

For more information about energy assistance programs and a list of energy assistance providers, call (800) 282-0880 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.