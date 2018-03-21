Julie Nicole Newbrough, age 31, of Jewett passed away suddenly, Sunday, March 18, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz.

Born Nov. 30, 1986 in Steubenville she was the daughter of the late Edward Ray Newbrough and Robin Luann Cramblett Newbrough. Julie graduated from Harrison Central High School 2005 and furthered her education at Kent State Tusc and EGCC in Steubenville before completing her BS in Health Information Management from Franklin University in Columbus. She currently served as Admissions/Social Service Director at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston which allowed her to fulfil her dream of helping people.

Julie was an excellent self-taught photographer who used her skills to photograph her family and friends. She was a free spirit who enjoyed going to concerts with her friends but what she loved most was time spent with her son Jaxon.

Surviving are her son Jaxon Edward Everhart; a brother Kyle (Zoe) Newbrough of Scio; grandparents Raymond and Eileen Newbrough of Jewett, her sons father Jason Everhart of Jewett; aunts and uncles Sue Wright, Tammy Best, Lisa Smith, Kenny Newbrough, Robert Cramblett, Joy McDonald, Joel Cramblett, Rick Cramblett, Deborah Schultz and Scott Cramblett and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandparents Nelson and Delores Cramblett.

Services for the public will be held Friday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Private visitation will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers the family has established an account at Unified Bank that will be used for Jaxon’s future. Please make checks payable to Kyle Newbrough. Donations can be dropped off at the bank or mailed to Unified Bank, 318 E Main St. Jewett 43986.