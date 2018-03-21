Jean Hoobler, 79, of Jewett, died Tuesday, March 20, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville. She was born July 10, 1938 In East Cadiz, a daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Walker Byers.

She was an active member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Hoobler on September 8, 2017 and a sister, June Harris. Surviving are a son, Aaron (Mary) Hoobler of Los Angeles; daughter, Stacy (Steve) Jones of Little Elm, Texas; four grandchildren, Cinnamon, Crystal, Derrick and Cole; and two brothers: Fred (Diane) Byers and Bob (Jean) Byers all of Wilmington, Delaware.

Friends may call at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio with Paul Giffin and Terry Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.