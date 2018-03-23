Virginia Mae Clay, age 99, of 31360 Cadiz Piedmont Road, Piedmont, died at 2:14 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, W.Va.

Born in Freeport Township, Harrison County, Ohio on July 14, 1918, she was a daughter of the late James Ross Simpson and Anna Kildow Simpson.

Ginny was a 1935 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women Group.

On August 27, 1936 she married George Ferguson Clay. He died April 15, 1993. She devoted her life to being a farmer’s wife and helping on the farm.

Surviving are a son, Bruce (Patty) Clay of Moorefield; a daughter-in-law Kay Clay of Cambridge; five grandchildren: Terry Clay of Florida, Derek (Sabrina) Clay of Columbus, Amy (Don) Jones of Freeport, Shon (Amy) Clay of Piedmont; five great-grandchildren: Jalyn Jones, Emi Sue Jones, Nathan Metzer, Heath Clay and Dalton Clay.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Clay; grandson, Chad Clay; brother, Carl Simpson, and two sisters: Hazel Crabtree and Agnes VanFossen.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport with Pastor Jim McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Tuesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)