Don Jones, Candidate for Ohio House, to Host Meet the Candidate

HARRISON COUNTY – Don Jones, a Harrison County native and Republican candidate for State Representative, will be hosting a Meet the Candidate event on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The event will be held at the Harrison County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. The fairgrounds are located at 550 Grant Street in Cadiz.

Jones said the idea behind the event is to talk with local voters about their concerns and ideas. Coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls will be served.

“I want to make sure our voice is heard in Columbus,” Jones said.

Jones is a teacher at Harrison Central High School. He and his family own D&J Sales and Service, which sells and services farm equipment.

Jones has been a certified volunteer fireman and emergency medical technician for 25 years. He is president and a longtime member of the Harrison County Fair Board, former chairman of the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District and a member of the Ohio FFA Board.

Don and his wife, Amy, are Harrison County natives and live near Freeport, where they have raised their two daughters.

Jones is running to represent Ohio’s 95th District, which includes Carroll, Harrison, Noble, and parts of Belmont and Washington counties.