On Wednesday, March 21, at the age of 89, Dr. Henry G Cramblett passed away with his family by his side.

Dr. Cramblett grew up on a small farm outside of Scio, Ohio. He went on to receive his BS in 1950 from Mount Union College and his MD in 1953 from the University of Cincinnati. He became the Executive Director of Children’s Hospital Research Foundation (1964-1973) and joined The Ohio State University in 1966 as chairman of the Department of Medical Microbiology. He was Dean of the College of Medicine (1973-1980) and was Vice President for health sciences (1980-1982).

Cramblett was instrumental in the opening of the clinic facility in 1974 and was honored with it being named for him in 1999. In 1983 he was made Director of Medical and Postgraduate Medical Education at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He was the seventh person in the history of the Federation of State Medical Boards to be recognized with the Distinguished Service Award after his 22 years of service on the State Medical Board of Ohio holding various prestigious positions from Secretary to President.

His list of honors and achievements are too numerous to name but he will be most remembered as having been a wonderful person, humble despite his accomplishments, and above all else, a loving family man.

He will be missed most desperately by his wife, Donna Cramblett; his daughters and their spouses, Deborah and Greg Catlett and Betsy and Glenn Colin; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

