Ronald A. Barnhart, 77, of Cadiz, died Sunday, March 25, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born April 4, 1940 in Kenwood, Ohio a son of the late William Amos and Anna Bailey Barnhart.

Ron was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church near Jewett; a foreman and master mechanic retiring from Consolidated Coal Company, a member Harrison Lodge #219 F.&A.M., and an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Mattern Barnhart; four brothers, William (Louis), Raymond (Ted), Richard (Dick), and Ralph Barnhart; and two sisters, Doris Ferrell and Mabel Richards. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Ralston Barnhart; four daughters, Luanne (J.R.) Riegle of Carrollton, Cindy (Skip) McMillion of Hopedale, Kim Barnhart (companion, David Beal, Jr.) of New Athens, and Terri Barnhart of Cadiz, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; four step-daughters: Trudy (David) Barr, Cheryl (Tim) Gordon and Amy (Dale) Norris, all of Cadiz, and April Harrigal, of Parma Heights; nine step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bethel UMC, Hopedale-Jewett Road, Jewett with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel UMC, c/o Brenda Wallace. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.