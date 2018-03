Harrison Central’s 2018 Prom will be held on April 7 at St. Florian Hall.

Promenade will begin at 5 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, followed by transportation to Wintersville, dinner at 7 p.m., crowning of the royalty at 8, and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The odd colored rose will determine the Princess, Prince, Queen, and King.