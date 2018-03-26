Harrison County Republicans announce Lincoln Day Dinner

The Harrison County Republican Party has scheduled the annual Lincoln Day Dinner for Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Cadiz, Ohio. Doors open with a social beginning at 5:30 pm and dinner to follow (6:30 p.m). Directly following dinner, guest speakers are Ohio Lt Governor Mary Taylor candidate for Governor and Mike Gibbons candidate for US Senate.

Tickets for the event may be purchased for $25/each from any of the central or executive committee members or reserved by calling Barry and Barb Momyer at (740) 937-2318, or email contact@harrcogop.com with who and how many tickets or send check/money to Karen Kinney, Treasurer at 406 Main St., Bowerston 444695 or Barry Momyer, Vice Chairman at PO Box 104, Hopedale, OH 43976, by April 03, 2018. Seating is limited, so reserve your seat now. Make Checks payable to: Harrison County Republican Party

The Harrison County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of every month in Cadiz at 7 p.m. in the Cadiz Municipal Building. To learn more please visit www.harrcogop.com