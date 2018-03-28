Puskarich Library to host online privacy classes

As revelations about Cambridge Analytica’s use of Facebook data raise questions about privacy, the Puskarich Public Library is offering classes and consultations to help anyone who wants to understand and mitigate their privacy risks online. Learn how to take control of your personal information and confidently manage your Facebook account.

“It can be overwhelming to find out the extent to which private details about our lives are open to exploitation online,” Library Director, Sandi Thompson said. “The good news is that you can take steps to lessen your risk.” Come to the library for a quick class to get up to speed on how to make your Facebook data more secure on Wednesday, April 4 from either from 1-2 or 6-7.

Call (740) 942-2623 to register for either class or set up a one–on-one consultation with Anthony Johnson, Library Technology Coordinator, and learn how to protect yourself.