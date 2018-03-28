Keith L. Bates, 81, of Moorefield, died Tuesday, March 27, at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Cadiz, Ohio a son of the late William and Marie Johnson Bates.

Keith was retired from Construction and Maintenance at Cravat Coal Company and was a former Moorefield Township Trustee. He loved to spend time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by 2 sons: Dirk and Douglas Bates; three brothers: Maurice, Milton “Popeye”, and Gayle “Bud” Bates; and five sisters: Geraldine Reppart, Virginia Coleman, Maxine Crew, Audrey Glover and Patricia Starosciak.

Keith is survived by his wife Lila Dewalt Bates; a daughter, Carrie Studer of Tuscarawas; a son, Gregory (Debbie) Bates of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter-in-law, Amie Bates of Freeport; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Frederick of New Philadelphia, Logan Bates of Freeport, Tyler Bates of Nashville, TN, Melody Bates of Virginia Beach, VA and Ashley Bates of Uhrichsville, Ohio; and four great grandchildren, Braden, Masen, Kayeley, and Grady.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. A private service will be at the convenience of the family.

The memorial guestbook may be singed at wwww.clark-kirkland.com.