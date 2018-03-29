Harold Russell

Harold Eugene Russell, 91 of Flushing, Ohio, died Thursday, March 22, at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, W.Va.

He was born March 5, 1927 in Flushing, a son of the late Harry Russell and Carrie Pittman Russell.

Harold was a retired employee of B&O, Chessie, and CSX Railroads, a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Flushing, and an Army veteran of WWII.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dale Pete Russell; a great granddaughter, Kelly Sue Williams; brothers, Cecil West and Charles Russell.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Jean Martin Russell; three children, Dale “Meely” Russell of Flushing, Dolores (John Ostrum) Moorehead of Flushing, and Donna (Ron) Bober of Flushing; a sister, Clara Mae Meredith of Flushing; three grandchildren, Deanna Yoho, Dan (Michele) Williams, and Ron (Tracy) Bober; seven great grandchildren, Shannon, Jacob, Josh, Cole, Danny, Emma, and Olivia; two great great grandchildren, Marlie and Phebe.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Flushing on Saturday April 7, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert Merritt officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rock Hill Baptist Church.

Full military honors will be provided by Belmont County Veterans Association at the church.

Arrangements by Toothman Funeral Home.