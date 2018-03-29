Pete Francis Wodarcyk Sr., 84, of Hartville, Ohio (formerly of Adena, Ohio) went home to be with the Lord on March 27. Pete passed at his home with family by his side. He was born Aug. 23, 1933 at home in Maynard, Ohio.

Pete was a son of the late Peter Paul Wodarcyk and Sophia Ann Sikora Wodarcyk.Pete was a proud veteran of the Naval Reserves and the Army. He was an independent truck driver and owner of Wodarcyk Trucking and Wodarcyk Concessions. He also loved being a farmer.He was a previous member of the Adena Lions Club, Ruritan Club, Belmont County AARP Chapter 2994, and member of Mount Pleasant Evangelical Friends Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Wodarcyk; and his sisters, Ann Worwa, Mary Shields and Rose Gansler. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Carol G. Vaglienti Wodarcyk; three children, Pete Jr. (Melinda), Robert J. (Ruth) and Gay Lynn (Daniel) Melendez; a brother, John (Mary Donna) Wodarcyk; a sister, Frances (Charles) Gilli; nine grandchildren and five amazing great grandchildren.

Pete’s favorite pastime was being a grandfather and a very special great grandfather.

Friends and family will be received on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Visitation will also be held at Mount Pleasant Evangelical Friends Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at Noon with Pastor Matt Close officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain. Full Military Honors will be conducted in the cemetery by the Belmont County Council of American Legions.Pete’s family is requesting any memorial contributions be made to your local Department of Veteran Affairs. Please make someone smile today.