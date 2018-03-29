Harrison Hills approves open enrollment program

The Harrison Hills City Board of Education has approved the guidelines and procedures for an open enrollment program for the 2018-19 school year. The policy gives permission for district pupils to enroll in an elementary school building different from the one serving their attendance area within the school system (intra-district) and also, enables students living in another school district to enroll in Harrison Hills without tuition charges (inter-district).

Parents/Guardians who are interested in the open enrollment program may pick up the application form and program guidelines at the Superintendent’s Office in Cadiz during regular office hours (7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Forms may also be obtained at www.hhcsd.org under district forms.

Applications for Intra-District Open Enrollment must be returned to the Superintendent’s Office between April 1 and April 30. Applications for Inter-District Open Enrollment must be returned to the Superintendent’s Office between April 1 and May 31. All PreK – 12 applications will be acted upon by July 31, and parents will be notified of acceptance or rejection by Aug. 10.

It is important to return the completed application in a timely manner because available grade, building, and course/class openings will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Should you have additional questions, please contact Kerri Johnson at (740) 942-7800.