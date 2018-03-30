Scio & County News And Announcements

HARRISON COUNTY – It was announced at last night’s annual Harrison County Engineer’s banquet meeting that the Adena bridge is scheduled to open next week.

The announcement was made by District 11 Deputy Director, Roxanne Kane. She couldn’t give an exact date but said they expected it to open sometime by the end of the week.

Also, beginning Monday, April 9th, State Route 9 will close for five days between the villages of Cadiz and New Athens. This closure will take place during daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is expected to reopen on Friday, April 13th, weather permitting. Beginning at the intersection of SR 9 and SR 519 in New Athens, traffic will be detoured west on SR 519 to US 22, then East on US 22 to US 250, then East on US 250 back to SR 9 in Cadiz, and reverse. ODOT maintenance crews will be performing this work.

I-680 northbound at Meridian Rd. is Closed per request of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

SCIO – The Park Committee will meet on April 2 at 6 pm and the Land & Business Committee will meet April 15th at 5:30.

Both meetings at the village hall.