Robert R. Howes, Sr., 80, of Georgetown, died Thursday, March 29, at his home. He was born March 23, 1938 in Harrison County, Ohio a son of the late Floyd and Florence Dalton Howes of Duncanwood, Ohio. Robert loved to hunt, fish and camp with his children. He worked as a gravedigger, for Speers Plastering and Y&O Coal Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Howes. Robert is survived by his wife, Josephine Bomboris Howes; four children: Robert R. Howes, Roxanne Howes, Christine Howes and Brian E. Howes all of Georgetown; three Brothers: Junior (Joyce) Howes of Freeport, Ronald (Debra) Howes of Kentucky, and Charles Howes of Cadiz; Sisters: Betty Leidtke of New Philadelphia, Shirley Bomboris of Medina and Carol Elizabeth Stonebreaker of Georgetown; seven grandchildren: Bobbi Jo Howes, Jacob Howes, Cole Howes, Tyler Howes, Christine Stephens, Amanda Bowers and Lacee Bowers and five great grandchildren: Laklyn Ross, Paisley White, Cannon Howes and Tristan and Logan Stephens.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.