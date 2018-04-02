David H. Hill, 58, of Hopedale, Ohio died Thursday, March 29. He was born Aug. 4, 1959 in Niagra Falls, New York a son of the late Dennis and Gail Shultenburg Hill.

He is survived by four sons: Travis (Elizabeth) Hill of Ranson, W.Va.; Andrew (Beth Crace) Braswell, Stephen Hill and Dale (Desirae) Hill all of Grove, Okla.; a number of grandchildren; his companion, Sis Allen of Jewett; a brother, Kenny (Julie) Hill of Akron and a sister, Peggy Hill of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and his beloved dog P Bear.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 7 form 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Hopedale Church of Christ with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will be at Pugh Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

