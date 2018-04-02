Eliza Paige Williams, infant daughter of Brianna Williams of New Athens, died Wednesday, March 28, at Harrison Community Hospital. She was born July 6, 2017 at OVMC in Wheeling.

In her 8 short months on this earth she brought smiles and laughter back into her home. Regardless of the time of day she welcomed everyone with a bright smile and a brilliant soul.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents: Arthur and Barbara Veronesi Tuchek; paternal great grandparents: Wayne and Denetta Noe Williams and her name sake, Elizabeth Paige Keadle.

She is survived by her Aunt Amber Williams, Grammy Dorinda Tuchek, Pappy Wayne Williams and Poppy Ray Manbeck.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 2 from Noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.