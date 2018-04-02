Montford C. “Monty” Patton, 91, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sat. March 31, in Gable Care Center , Hopedale, Ohio. He was born April 5, 1926 in Hopedale, Ohio, son of the late Carl and Etta Nation Patton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elayne Gotschall, and a sister, Alyce Merryman. Monty was a 1944 graduate of Hopedale High School. He joined the Army in 1944 and served in the Philippines in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during WWII. Monty married his wife, Irene Rensi in 1950. She preceded him in death Sept. 21, 2014. He was a member of the Hopedale Presbyterian Church and the Buckeye Trail Riders, a Charter Member of the Hopedale VFW and a charter member of the Hopedale American Legion Post #682 for seventy years.

For over 30 years Monty was the rural mail carrier for Hopedale Rt. and Jewett Rt. 1. He was also a farmer and horseman. Monty very much enjoyed the trail rides he took over the years out through the west and loved the time spent with his wife, children and grandkids.

He is survived by his four children, Vickie Coffland, Carla Skinner, Carl Patton all of Hopedale, and Brian Patton of Virginia. There are six grandchildren, Jessie Birney, Dan Skinner, Sara Carlson, Mandy Carlson, Jennifer Dulkoski, J.T. Coffland and 12 Littles Buddies.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. At Blackburn Funeral Home, Hopedale, Ohio, with services held Wednesday April 4, in the Presbyterian Church, 219 Church St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Rev. Wilford Simmeral will officiate and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harrison County 4 H Extension, 538 N. Main St. Cadiz, Ohio 43907