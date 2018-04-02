Lady Huskies softball suffers loss in 2018 debut

By ALEX WILEY

NH Sports Writer

CONNORVILLE – A late hitting rally by the Harrison Central’s Lady Huskies wasn’t enough to give the varsity softball team a season opening victory against the hosting Buckeye Local Panthers.

In a defensive struggle that carried the two clubs to a 3-3 tie going into the last inning, Harrison’s Peshyek hammered a home run that sprung a pair of scores for the Huskies to put them in a winning position. However, in their share of the inning, the Panthers put on a rally of their own to claim a 6-5 victory.

Overall, the Huskies out-hit the Panthers 12-8. According to head coach Darrin Young, the hitting was there but the defense suffered a little. “We hit well,” Young said. “However we just didn’t make the routine plays to get the outs when we needed them.” The Huskies gave their best in the seventh, but were not able to pull out the win. Young hit a double in the second inning to score a run; Boyer led all Husky hitters with four hits and Peshyek added a single to her night’s work.

All combined, Harrison Central had 12 hits in the game. From the mound, Cassie Kuhn gave up six runs and a total of eight hits over six innings of work to claim the loss.