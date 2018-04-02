Harrison futsal team ends successful season at 11-5

A team of Harrison Central students went 11-5 in the Steubenville YMCA Futsal League. Futsal is an indoor version of soccer playing six on six. The key to scoring on the much smaller pitch is quick passing and superior footwork. They played teams from Steubenville, Indian Creek, Central Catholic, Edison Local, Brooke, and Weir.

The team says goodbye to Senior Captains Lucas Puskarich and Corey Dunlap and wish them luck next year in college. The remaining team looks forward to another competitive season next Winter Season. Team members are: Jesse Giffin, Eric Leech, George Novotny, Ben Puskarich, Jack Novotny, Dylan Holmes, Jacob Arnold, Lucas Puskarich, Bryce Arbaugh. Not shown: Corey Dunlap, Dillan Waggoner, and Coach Matt Puskarich