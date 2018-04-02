Deadline set for voter registration

The deadline for voter registration and changes of name and address for the Primary Election is Monday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. You may also register to vote at other designated agencies which include: All County Public Libraries; The Bureau of Motor Vehicles; The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office; The Harrison County WIC Office; and the Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services. The Board of Elections Office regular hours are Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Further voting information and Voter Registration forms may also be obtained through the website at www.electionsonthe.net.