Join Tri-County Help Center, Inc. and Harrison County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force for a dog walk. This event is being held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April to bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault. The date is April 21, at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Sally Buffalo Park. All are welcome to attend!.Door prizes will be offered. Call (740) 942-1018 for more information.