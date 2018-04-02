Multi-route resurfacing project to begin in Harrison County

A multi-route resurfacing project is set to begin next Monday, April 9. Short sections of roadway will be resurfaced on the following routes; SR 9 from the SR 149 intersection through New Athens to Cadiz; SR 519 – in the Village of New Athens; SR 332 – from the SR 151 intersection to the Carroll County line; U.S. Route 250 – From the SR 9 intersection in Cadiz to the east corporation limit.

Traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers and temporary traffic signals. The Lash Paving Company from Martins Ferry is the contractor for this $2 million project, work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

For more information contact:Lauren Borell (330) 308-7817