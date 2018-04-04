Fatal crash in Harrison County

SCIO – On April 3, 2:35 p.m., Frank J. Rozsa, age 78, of Waynesburg, Ohio, was traveling west bound on State Route 151 in Harrison County, near Scio, operating a 2000 Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The Ford Ranger traveled off the north edge of the roadway striking a tree before traveling down an embankment.

The passenger, John A. Wise, age 52, of Bowerston, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Frank J. Rozsa was transported to Canton Aultman Hospital for serious injuries. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Scio and Bowerston Fire Departments assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.