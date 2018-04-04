Area youth encouraged to learn about hunting

By ESTHER MCCOY

NH Contributor

JEWETT – Interested young turkey hunters, up to 17-years-old, will have an opportunity to learn about youth turkey hunting at the Jewett-Scio Sportsman’s Club at 2 p.m. on April 15. Termed a “Jake’s Day,” according to James Thompson of the Harrison Veterans Service Commission, both boys and girls will have an opportunity to learn about hunting the birds on the two official hunting days of April 21 and 22. “It will be a day of instruction for any youth old enough to be interested in getting one turkey, the limit per each of the two days,” he said.

“The Sportsman’s Club and “Harrison Ghost Gobblers,” the name of the local chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation, will be provided with last minute hunting tips and an understanding of the rules of hunting and there have been some youth as young as 8-years-old interested in hunting for the birds,” Thompson related. The National Turkey Federation brought back the turkey population in eastern Ohio and this is the seventh year to be observed, it was noted.

Although there are young hunter’s groups in other counties, with the Jefferson County chapter called he Tree Hangers, youth from other counties can attend. “We encourage any young turkey hunter to come out and get the correct information on hunting,” he said.

Refreshments will be provided as well.