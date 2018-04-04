Johnny “Amos” Wise, 52, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 3, the result of an auto accident near Scio, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 16, 1966 in Canton, Ohio, a son of Erma Poland Howard and the late Bruce Howard, Jr. and Ronald Allen Wise. Johnny was an avid member of the Mingo Sportsmen’s Club. He was known as an outdoorsman, and loved to travel, fish and camp.

Surviving are his wife, Deanna Newman Wise and three daughters, Keely, Angelina and Johnna Wise, all of Mingo Junction., Ohio; his mother, Erma Howard and Dan Boyer of Hopedale; two brothers, Michael and Debbie Howard of Waco, Ohio and Jeff and Amanda Howard of Hopedale; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on a date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com