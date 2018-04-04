Cadiz Presbyterian announces course: Return of the Prodigal Son

The Presbyterian Church of Cadiz is pleased to announce an exciting new course being offered entitled The Return of the Prodigal Son through the works of Rembrandt.

Beginning April 15 the course shall run for five consecutive Sunday mornings (group may decide, upon convening, to extend one week to schedule around Mother’s Day) commencing promptly at 10 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, in the library. Sessions will last 45 minutes. Stephen Spurlock, who is well known in Steubenville and throughout the Ohio Valley for all things musical, will be the teacher/guide/facilitator. He is a great man of faith, and has always been moved by the mysteries/intricacies of the biblical prodigal son drama. He also is a lover of the Rembrandt etchings.

Everyone is invited to come and see how this plays out using this wonderful book (provided), visuals, and more. It could change your life or at least heighten your awareness of how all these players interrelate and what God may be saying to and through us as we explore “The Return of the Prodigal Son”. Call the church office (740) 942-2366 early to register as space and books are limited. Then stop by and pick up your book.

Everyone is welcome — those of all faiths or no faith, and people from all walks of life.