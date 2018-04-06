Warriors defeat Bandits for championship

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

JEWETT – The Jewett Community Center recently hosted their youth Biddy Basketball playoffs. One of the most anticipated contests of the series was a match up between the Warriors and the undefeated Bandits.

To make the game interesting was the fact that the Bandits were undefeated over the last two years, and the Warriors were the number 3 seed with a record of 7-2. The Warriors had already erased the number 2 seed Lakers 34-30, and had all eyes focused on the Bandits contest.

Unintimidated by the records, the Warriors went on to post an upset of the Bandits, by out-shooting them by a score of 28-12, for the league title.

Members of the Warrior team were Austin Dulkoski, Rylee Smith, Jacob Bodenheime, Jaydis Yoho, Hayden Cassidy and Landyn Dulkoski. The Warriors are coached by head coach Rose Long, assistant Coach Annie Long, assistant coach Jimmy McAfee.

Also instrumental in the Warriors success in 2018 were Katie Dulkoski and former teammate Ethan Bell.