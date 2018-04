The Harrison County Board of Commissioners will hold a SPECIAL MEETING on Tuesday, April 10, beginning at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Harrison County Government Center “Coal Room” located at 538 North Main Street, Cadiz, OH 43907. The purpose of this meeting is (i) to consider confidential information relating to an economic development matter; and (ii) to consider or act upon any other business as may properly come before the Board.