Raymond J. Zitko, 90, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of New Athens, Ohio, died Easter Sunday at his home. He was born in Jewett, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Anna Saboley Zitko.

Mr. Zitko was a retired Mine Safety Inspector for Consolidation Coal Company. He was a member and past master of Flushing Lodge 298, F. & A.M. and was a past District Deputy Grand Master.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Ballog Zitko in 2009 and by a brother, Paul Zitko.

Surviving are his daughter, Marla Zitko of Cape Coral, Fla.; a brother, Ted Zitko of Cadiz; and a sister, Irene Schiffner of Canton, Ohio.

Friends may call April 13, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where Masonic Services will be held, April 14 at 1:45 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio

Memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com