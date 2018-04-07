Donnal K. Trimmer, 75, of Unionport, Ohio. died in his home, Fri. April 6. He was born June 29, 1942, son of the late Doyle and Dorothy Johnson Trimmer. Also preceding him was an infant brother, Terry.

In 1960, he graduated from Wayne High School, Bloomingdale, and married his wife Karen Blanchard July 27, 1968. He was a member of the Unionport Christian Church. He worked for Wayne Township as superintendent for over 30 years. Besides his wife, Karen, Donnal has a daughter Michelle Johnson and her husband Rusty of Carrollton, Ohio. His brother Jerry Trimmer of Unionport, and two grandchildren Nicholas and Richard Johnson of Carrollton, Ohio.

Friends may call Monday, April 9, from 2 -4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio. Services will be there Tuesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hubert Grainger officiating. Burial will follow in Unionport Cemetery.

Blackburn Funeral Home 740-937-2461, wwwblackburnfuneralhomes.com