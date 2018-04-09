Russell H. Maroni, 84, of Cadiz, died Sunday, April 8, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 11, 1933 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Patsy and Rebecca Leisure Maroni.

Russ was retired from Consolidation Coal Company and served on the Mine Safety Committee. He was a strong supporter of the United Mine Workers of America. He loved sports and followed his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Russ loved spending time with his family and walking his silky terrier Rocky at Sally Buffalo Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56-years, Marilyn Marie McDevitt Maroni; sisters Lena Miloski, Rose Adkinson and Angeline Makuch; and brothers, Tony Maroni and Herman Maroni. Surviving are his children, Debra and her husband, Gary Bower of Garland, TX, Cindy and her husband, Joe Gralewski of Pittsburgh, Pa., Russ and his wife Jackie Maroni of Strasburg, OH, Chuck Maroni of Bradenton, Fla., and Charlie Maroni of Cadiz, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral home, Cadiz. Rev. Timothy Monteith will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.