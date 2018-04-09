James L. O’Neil, 74, of Cadiz, died Friday, April 6, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born March 14, 1944 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late John W. and Katherine Pauline Skinner O’Neil.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Jerry Lewis O’Neil. Jim was a retired employee of the Consolidation Coal Company, Georgetown Preparation Plant. He was a member the First Church of Christ in Cadiz; Harrison Lodge 219, F. & A.M.; the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville; the Cadiz American Legion; and the Marine Corps League of Weirton. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

Surviving are his wife Anna Miner O’Neil; a son, John O’Neil of Cadiz; a daughter, Stacy Shiplett of Akron; four grandsons; two granddaughters; four great grandchildren; a brother John L. (Joline) O’Neil of Burbank, Calif.; a sister, Susan (William) Greene of Las Vegas, NV; and an aunt, Janice Walker of Akron Friends may call Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Paul Giffin officiating.

Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Masonic services will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Military honors will be performed by the Marine Corps League of Weirton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Puskarich Public Libaray, 200 E. Market St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

