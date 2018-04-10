Fundraiser for 660th Transportation Company planned

A reunion for the 660th Transportation Company is being planned for July 27 and 28, but before that a fundraiser is also being set up for April 28. Trish Largent of the Harrison County Veteran’s Service Office is organizing the April event with a pre-paid chicken dinner to be held at the Hopedale American Legion at 5 p.m. Dinners can be picked up or people can dine in. Chicken leg quarters, baked beans and cole slaw will be served and dinners will cost $7. Tickets for the dinner can also be purchased at the Harrison County Veteran’s Service Office as well as the Hopedale American Legion. Anyone interested in the fundraiser or the July reunion is to contact Trish Largent at: (740) 942-8441 or (740) 491-3410.