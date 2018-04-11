Harrison Central seniors plan fine arts exhibition

Three Harrison Central seniors are planning a Fine Arts Exhibition on Saturday April 21 from 6-8 pm at the John W. Stephenson Gym to bring awareness to the community about the importance of music and arts in our schools and community. This idea was created by these three Seniors as part of their senior service learning project.

The students shown here know how important music and arts are to high school students as they have been members of the marching band for five years and select choir for four years. Racquel and Bethany are also members of the drama department. Performances will be by the Harrison Central Jazz Band and Select Choir along with a skit by the Hope Players.

An art exhibition by Harrison Central students will also be on display along with vendor booths. A few more surprise musical guests are planned. Please attend and support the music and arts. It is the hope and dream of these seniors that this will transpire into a yearly tradition.