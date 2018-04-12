Virginia Dunfee Duve, 94, of Cadiz, died Thursday, April 12, at the Harrison County Home. She was born Aug. 29, 1923 in Jewett, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Isabell Lucas Allen. A member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz, Virginia was a Rosie the Riveter during WW II.

She is the oldest member of the Jewett VFW Auxiliary and was a member of the Cadiz American Legion Auxiliary, and the Harrison County Democratic Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Dunfee in 1980; her second husband, Victor Duve in 2000 and a granddaughter, Abigail “Abby” Dunfee.

Surviving are two sons: P.A. (Christi) Dunfee of Lakeside, Ohio and Timothy (Amie) Dunfee of Cadiz; three grandchildren: Tim (Adrienne) Dunfee of Claremont, Calif., Jacob (Emily) Dunfee of Marblehead, Ohio, and Corie (Ben) Thompson of Delaware, Ohio; seven great grandchildren, Ryan, Trent, Jordan, Grant, Molly, Elizabeth, and Jack; and a brother, William Allen of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 16 from 12 until time service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Henry Mooney and Rev. Timothy Montieth officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewett VFW Auxiliary, c/o Mary Jo Dutton, P.O. Box 224. Jewett, OH 43986. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.