Veterans Service Commission to hold program at library

CADIZ – The Harrison County Veterans Service Commission will hold a program on veterans issues at the Puskarich Public Library from 6-8 p.m. on April 18. Answers will be given on the following subjects from Veterans Service officers Jim Thompson,

Patricia Largent and Jeff Pesta: Veterans health care compensation for service connected conditions. Service

connected pensions for low income veterans. Survivor pension for widows or widowers of a veteran. Nursing home cost assistance for veteran or the veterans widow. Free transportation to a VA medical appointment. Veteran identification card from State

of Ohio. Obtaining a copy of a veterans discharge. Correcting discharges to include mission awards or incorrect information. Upgrading discharges. Obtaining replacement of lost medals and awards. Obtaining a copy of service record or medical

For assistance with veterans problems or questions contact one of the veteran officers at (740) 942-8441 or FAX at (740) 942-8415. The location is 100 West Market Street. Cadiz, Ohio 43907.