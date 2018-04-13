CHIP funds now available

The Harrison County CIC Office and the Harrison County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that the County’s Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) application was approved. This $400,000 federal grant – administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development will be implemented countywide. The activities are: Private Rehabilitation with five outcomes, Home Repair with 10 outcomes and rental rehabilitation with three outcomes. Funds will be dispersed to eligible Harrison County applicants that meet program guidelines and the low to moderate-income guidelines for the County. For example, the income of a family of four must not exceed $46,100 a year. For application information call (740) 942-2027 or by emailing meh@harrisoncountyohio.org.

The Home Repair program’s improvements may include roofs, wiring, plumbing, heating and other structural rehabilitation items. Private Rehabilitation brings the homes up to current standards, addressing the items previously mentioned and Rental Rehabilitation brings rental units up to current standards.

All programs can fund projects anywhere within the county. Contractors interested in bidding on home repair and rehabilitation projects are encouraged to contact the CHIP office. The 2017-2018 CHIP program is effective through Dec. 31, 2019 – with all work to be completed by Oct. 31, 2019.