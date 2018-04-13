Deersville Retreat planned

DEERSVILLE – Ten years of successful Women’s retreat, Chairperson Joy Miles and Co-chairperson Penelope Clark decided this would be the last women’s retreat. God doesn’t let you sit still and rest on your laurels. The 11th annual Deersville Women’s retreat will take place on April 28, 2018 at the Deersville United Methodist Church in Deersville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme for this event will be Angels Abound. So come join us for special music and a heavenly lunch. A love offering will be taken to benefit the Woody Paul blanket mission. “For He will command His angels concerning you, to guard you in all your ways (Psalm 91:11).”

Contact Penelope Clark: 740-922-7522 or Nancy Sukosd: 740-922-1961 for reservations and information.