Two crashes take place in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY – Two accidents occurred in Harrison County today.

The first occurred in Hopedale at around 2 a.m. this morning when Eric Sanchez launched his vehicle into a home along Old 22, just across from Capraro’s Restaurant.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release that states: On April 13, 2018, a 911 call received at 2:07 a.m. for a crash at 120 East Main Street Hopedale. A vehicle driven by Eric Patrick Sanchez, age 24 of 415 Park Ave. Cadiz, Ohio was eastbound on Main Street Hopedale driving a 2014 Black Kia Sportage.

The Kia Sportage was traveling off the south side of Main Street, striking the cars parked out in front of the residence and became embedded in the home. Eric Sanchez was booked into the Harrison County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Probation Violation.

He will be seen on Monday In common Pleas Court for bond revocation and in County court for the Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The second crash occurred around 8 a.m. this morning near the entrance to Sally Buffalo Park.

The driver, who did not give his name, refused medical treatment and was fine, and also helped sweep off the road the load of coal he dumped when his 18-wheeler overturned blocking one entire lane of Ohio 9.

The driver surmised that when they loaded his truck they overloaded the passenger side and when he came down towards the entrance to the park, the road curves and he could not make the turn.

He stated he was in the lane the entire time. Cadiz Police speculated speed could have been involved but the investigation is still ongoing.