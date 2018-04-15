Melvin Lee Schaney, 76, of Hopedale, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 13, at Wheeling Hospital. He was born March 11, 1942, in Harrison County, Ohio, the son of the late Fred Schaney and Essie (Busby)Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothersManfred and Martin; and a sister, Charlene Kay.

Melvin is survived byhis wife of 55 years Nellie (Dulkoski) Schaney; seven children, Monica Ignace, Rachel Campagnolo, Janine Lauer, Daniel Schaney, Keturah Kay Krankovich, AaronSchaney, and Timothy Schaney; thirteen grandchildren, Emily Polen, Issac Lauer, Vendela Pirozak, Elijah Pirozak, Alivia Schaney, Selena Schaney, Joshua Schaney, Jackson Abram, Luke Schaney, Logan Schaney, Sage Marie Schaney, Layne Schaneyand Shyla Nellie Jane Schaney; a great-grandchild, Noah Amabile; a brother, Carl Schaney; a sister, FrancesCunningham; and a half-sister, Sheila Tipton.

Melvin graduated in1960 from Hopedale High School, he then went to work for Teramana Brothers Coal. In 1963 he started with WB Coal andSchippa Coal until 1993. In 1993 he started his own company Schaney Mining. He also farmed and raised beef cattle. Melvin is a member of Cadiz Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

Friends may call Monday, April 16 from 5-8 p.m. at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St., Hopedale, Ohio. Services will be there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Jerry Campbell officiating.Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio.

