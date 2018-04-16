Wilma Williams Eberle, age 99, of Deersville, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away on Saturday, April 14, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center in Uhrichsville, following a period of declining health.

Wilma was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 14, 1919, the daughter of the late Carroll and Myrtle (Law) Williams. She graduated in 1938 from East High School in Akron.

Wilma worked at Sun Rubber in Barberton and during World War II at Firestone Barrage Division in Akron. She also worked at Hall Bros. Glove Factory until she was appointed Postmaster of Deersville Post Office in 1963. She retired from the Post Office in 1981. She also served as Clerk of Deersville for three years after retiring from the Post Office. Wilma was a member of the Deersville United Methodist Church, Women of Mission of Deersville United Methodist Church, Deersville Theater, Deersville Improvement and Preservation Society. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing the organ, keeping records of history of the Deersville Village, church and family.

In 1943 she married Clarence Eberle. They were married at the Arlington Methodist Church. Along with her parents and husband, Wilma is preceded in death by a brother Travis Williams, a sister Margaret Estep, a daughter Bonnie Jean Eberle, grandson Todd Eberle and a niece Debbie Estep.

Wilma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert Ellsworth Eberle and wife Marie of Dennison; grandchild Kelli (Jeremy) Baker; great grandchildren Eberle Marie Baker, Avery Ann Baker and Hannah Baker.

Funeral services for Wilma will be held on Wednesday, April 18, at 1 p.m., at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville with the Pastor LuAnn Youngman officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1, (two hours prior to services) on Wednesday, April 18, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Deersville United Methodist Church and Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.